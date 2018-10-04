 
menu
PSL News 4.10.2018 10:06 am

Pirates captain disappointed with Arrows draw

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Knox Mutizwa of Golden Arrows challenged by Happy Jele of Orlando Pirates during the Absa Premiership 2018/19 match between Orlando Pirates and Golden Arrows at Orlando Stadium. (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Knox Mutizwa of Golden Arrows challenged by Happy Jele of Orlando Pirates during the Absa Premiership 2018/19 match between Orlando Pirates and Golden Arrows at Orlando Stadium. (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Happy Jele admitted to being disappointed with the goalless draw against Golden Arrows at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night but says the team fought hard and played well.

The Buccaneers dominated play for the most part of the match but failed to find the back of the net.

“I’m disappointed because we played very well but we didn’t manage to get a goal. But all I can say is that the guys did well, we tried our best. I’m disappointed with the draw because we managed and dominated the game from the start to the end, but we didn’t get that killer goal,” said Jele.

READ: Pirates fire blanks against Arrows

The Bucs skipper wants the team to continue playing the way they did against Arrows and believes if they push hard enough they will do well in their game against AmaZulu at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday.

“I am happy with the way the boys played. If we can push the way we pushed in our next game, I think we can get results.”

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Highlands to decide on former Pirates star this week 3.10.2018
Pirates are on the move – Motshwari 3.10.2018
Nkosi hopes for a Pirates return 2.10.2018

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.