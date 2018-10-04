Pirates captain disappointed with Arrows draw

The Buccaneers dominated play for the most part of the match but failed to find the back of the net.

“I’m disappointed because we played very well but we didn’t manage to get a goal. But all I can say is that the guys did well, we tried our best. I’m disappointed with the draw because we managed and dominated the game from the start to the end, but we didn’t get that killer goal,” said Jele.

READ: Pirates fire blanks against Arrows

The Bucs skipper wants the team to continue playing the way they did against Arrows and believes if they push hard enough they will do well in their game against AmaZulu at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday.

“I am happy with the way the boys played. If we can push the way we pushed in our next game, I think we can get results.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.