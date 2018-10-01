Bafana snub leaves Wits midfielder feeling blue

Coach Stuart Baxter named his 24-men squad to represent South Africa in the upcoming back-to-back 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on 13 and 16 October.

Baxter has Dean Furman, Teboho Mokoena, Lebohang Maboe, Hlompho Kekana, Sibusiso Vilakazi, Thabo Nodada, Kamohelo Mokotjo and Vincent Pule in his midfield department.

Monare was left out of the squad, although the Clever Boys midfielder helped the Students win the Absa Premiership title and an MTN8 trophy.

Shortly after Baxter announced his squad Monare tweeted: “Maybe I am not South African I just don’t know yet.”

His followers urged him to continue working hard and that his time will come.

Monare has since deleted the tweet.

