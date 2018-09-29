Senong inspired after graduating at Johan Cruyff Institute

Senong graduated with a Masters in Coaching Diploma and among the many subjects he studied were Leadership of Coaching, Psychology and ‘Developing own Coaching style’.

“The course went very well and I am glad I attended because the game is evolving and it is important for coaches to keep on learning so they don’t fall behind, especially from our European counterparts. We need to close the gap, so the journey continues,” added Senong.

“The biggest lesson for me from this course is that a coach needs to learn continuously. It is also important for a coach to have a personal mentor on an on-going basis because the journey needs monitoring from experienced mentors.

During his studies, Senong divided his time between the Johan Cruyff Institute, and the Nelson Mandela University in Port Elizabeth where he was studying the Fifa Sports Management Programme.

He has just recently completed the course and will graduate on Tuesday.

“I have always believed that coaching is a demanding career where the coach has to be a psychologist, a leader, a motivator, a father and a tactician.

“Coaches need to look at different fields in order to get the best out of their players in South Africa, and Africa as a whole,” said Senong.

“Without being curious, we are going to struggle as coaches and as a footballing nation.

“My secret to other coaches is to remain curious and to have equitable skills and we will grow together with our players, and grow the game in our country, and eventually on our continent, which will spill out to the world.”

