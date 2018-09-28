 
PSL News 28.9.2018 02:43 pm

Patosi confident of City win in MTN8 final

Phakaaathi Reporter
Ayanda Patosi during the Nedbank Cup Last 32 matches between Bidvest Wits and Cape Town City FC at Bidvest Stadium. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

The midfielder is hoping that Cape Town City will win the MTN8 on Saturday to inspire Capetonians.

Ayanda Patosi will be key in coach Benni McCarthy’s team on Saturday following his performance in their last game against Orlando Pirates where he scored a brace to earn a point for his side.

“It’s going to mean a lot for Cape Town. The boys from the townships can see that they can also achieve what we are achieving. It’s going to motivate a lot of people in Cape Town,” Patosi said.

City is hoping that City have supporters in the stands at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday night.

“It’s very important that we have our Cape Town fans there. As you can see Cape Town City grew very fast. It’s going to be a nice game so hopefully, we give the fans what they want.

“It’s a must to win the game. It’s very important for the city and for the club. Last season we lost and this time we can’t lose to SuperSport.”

Having lost to SuperSport United on penalties last season in the MTN8 final, Patosi believes they have prepared thoroughly for the game.

“Hopefully we do it in 90, but if it goes to penalties the boys are ready. They are calm on the ball, you saw when we played Mamelodi Sundowns we all scored, and I have confidence in either penalties or in 90 minutes. Hopefully, we win in 90 minutes.”

