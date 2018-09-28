Double victory for TUT in Varsity Football

In Wits’s first appearance in the final, the hosts were eager to lift the title, but unfortunately, it wasn’t to be after a late goal by Collen Vilakazi sealed the title for the Pretoria team after the scores were at 1-1 heading towards the end of the match.
Wits had a promising start breaking the deadlock in 22nd minute courtesy of skipper Tshireletso Motsogi, while TUT had plenty of opportunities to equalise but wasted their chances.
The visitors came back stronger in the second half and finally got the goal they were looking for when Godfrey Mahlala made it 1-1 in the 65th minute. TUT bagged the winner during the additional time when Collen Vilakazi’s header went past Wits goalkeeper Matthew Carelse as TUT registered their second Varsity Football title.
Meanwhile, TUT ladies were also crowned Varsity Football champs after beating the University of the Western Cape by the same scoreline as their male counterpart at the same venue earlier.
Goals from Banyana Banyana star Hilda Magali and Rachel Sabati were enough for TUT ladies to win the match, while another Banyana star Khanya Xesi got the consolation goal for UWC.
