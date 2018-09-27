Pirates close gap on Chiefs in African club rankings

According to the latest rankings published by Footballdatabase.com, the Buccaneers have gained 193 points and are now placed 27th in Africa.

Chiefs, who have been sliding in the rankings, are ranked just few places above them at position 18.

Mamelodi Sundowns are still the highest ranked South African side. The Brazilians are placed 11th in the African rankings.

Bidvest Wits (33) are the only other South African teams to feature in the top 50 list.

Egyptian giants Al Ahly lead the standings, followed by Tunisia’s Esperance. Democratic Republic of Congo’s TP Mazembe and Vita Club are third and fourth respectively.

Al-Merreikh of Sudan (5), Etoile du Sahel (6), Al Hilal (7), CS Sfaxien (8), Wydad Casablanca (9) and Dynamos (10) complete the top 10 clubs in Africa.

For more on the rankings, see the list below:

https://www.scribd.com/document/389598063/African-Club-Rankings

