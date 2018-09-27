 
menu
African Soccer 27.9.2018 05:18 pm

Pirates close gap on Chiefs in African club rankings

Phakaaathi Reporter
Vincent Pule of Orlando Pirates celebrates his goal with teammates during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United at Orlando Stadium on September 15, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Vincent Pule of Orlando Pirates celebrates his goal with teammates during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United at Orlando Stadium on September 15, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Although they are still ranked below their rivals Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates have been one of the biggest movers in the African club rankings.

According to the latest rankings published by Footballdatabase.com, the Buccaneers have gained 193 points and are now placed 27th in Africa.

Chiefs, who have been sliding in the rankings, are ranked just few places above them at position 18.

Mamelodi Sundowns are still the highest ranked South African side. The Brazilians are placed 11th in the African rankings.

Bidvest Wits (33) are the only other South African teams to feature in the top 50 list.

Egyptian giants Al Ahly lead the standings, followed by Tunisia’s Esperance. Democratic Republic of Congo’s TP Mazembe and Vita Club are third and fourth respectively.

Al-Merreikh of Sudan (5), Etoile du Sahel (6), Al Hilal (7), CS Sfaxien (8), Wydad Casablanca (9) and Dynamos (10) complete the top 10 clubs in Africa.

For more on the rankings, see the list below:

https://www.scribd.com/document/389598063/African-Club-Rankings

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.