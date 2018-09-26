Billiat leads list of PSL players in Zimbabwe squad

Golden Arrows has three players in coach Sunday Chidzambwa’s squad. Divine Lunga, Danny Phiri and Knox Mutizwa will take part in Warriors back to back games against DR Congo in the Afcon 2019 qualifiers.

Other PSL players that will be in the Warriors provisional squad are: Khama Billiat, Talent Chawapihwa, Knowledge Musona, Evans Rusike, Ovidy Karuru

Nyasha Munetsi and Teenage Hadebe.

Polokwane City’s George Chigova keeps his place as the Warriors first choice goalkeeper.

