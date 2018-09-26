 
menu
PSL News 26.9.2018 04:21 pm

Billiat leads list of PSL players in Zimbabwe squad

Phakaaathi Reporter
Khama Billiat of Kaizer Chiefs (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Khama Billiat of Kaizer Chiefs (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

A total of 13 players that are playing in the Absa Premiership have been called-up to the Zimbabwean national team.

Golden Arrows has three players in coach Sunday Chidzambwa’s squad. Divine Lunga, Danny Phiri and Knox Mutizwa will take part in Warriors back to back games against DR Congo in the Afcon 2019 qualifiers.

Other PSL players that will be in the Warriors provisional squad are:  Khama Billiat, Talent Chawapihwa, Knowledge Musona, Evans Rusike, Ovidy Karuru

Nyasha Munetsi and Teenage Hadebe.

Polokwane City’s George Chigova keeps his place as the Warriors first choice goalkeeper.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Comitis questions policy used to select cup final venues 25.9.2018
Komphela explains difference between Chiefs and Celtic 17.9.2018
Pirates midfielder takes JSE-listed company to court 17.9.2018

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.