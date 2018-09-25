 
PSL News 25.9.2018

Tinkler wants to build a ‘fearless’ Chippa

Coach Eric Tinkler (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Chippa United coach is happy with his team’s showing since he joined the coastal club in August.

Tinkler took over from coach Dan Malesela who was sacked after just three games.

Chippa played to a 0-0 draw against Golden Arrows at the Princess Magogo Stadium last Saturday.

“Obviously the morale was quite down. It’s not great to start the way they did and obviously when the coach leaves it’s always a difficult situation,” said Tinkler after the game.

“But I think the players responded very well. Against SuperSport United I thought we performed well and deserved more. The game against Baroka we put on a great performance. We could have won that game comfortably when I look at the chances in the first half.

“But today was not such a great performance. Also, you need to also sometimes be a little bit realistic when giving the young boy Kabelo Seakanyeng an opportunity, his first start. (Thabo) Rakhale made his first start, so there’s a bit of jitters and nerves in there and a lack of form.

“So you know sometimes you got to look at those things and say, ‘well, with more games, they’ll get better and they’ll get stronger’. So I don’t think it’s all doom and gloom.”

