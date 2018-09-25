Ntshangase will take SA by storm – Manyama

The Bafana Bafana striker, who joined Chiefs after leaving Turkish side Konyaspor as a free agent during the last transfer window, admits that he admires Ntshangase and has always wanted to be his teammate.

“The player I have always wanted to play with in the same team, I think it has to be Siphelele Ntshangase,” Manyama told SABC.

“I saw him while he was still at Leopards, I think he has a bright future and is heading in the right direction.

“I could see from far that he was very good, but now I train with him every day and I realise that the guy is very talented and soon, I think he is going to take South Africa by a storm.”

