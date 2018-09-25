 
menu
PSL News 25.9.2018 04:58 pm

Ntshangase will take SA by storm – Manyama

Phakaaathi Reporter
Siphelele Ntshangase of Kaizer Chiefs (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Siphelele Ntshangase of Kaizer Chiefs (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder has tipped his teammate Siphelele Ntshangase to reach new career heights in Amakhosi colours this season.

The Bafana Bafana striker, who joined Chiefs after leaving Turkish side Konyaspor as a free agent during the last transfer window, admits that he admires Ntshangase and has always wanted to be his teammate.

READ: Chiefs accused of not paying transfer fee for Walusimbi

“The player I have always wanted to play with in the same team, I think it has to be Siphelele Ntshangase,” Manyama told SABC.

“I saw him while he was still at Leopards, I think he has a bright future and is heading in the right direction.

“I could see from far that he was very good, but now I train with him every day and I realise that the guy is very talented and soon, I think he is going to take South Africa by a storm.”

ALSO READ: City assistant ask Patosi to lose more weight

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Chiefs accused of not paying transfer fee for Walusimbi 25.9.2018
Barcelona has Messi, we have Billiat – Solinas 24.9.2018
Five talking points from the Absa Premiership 24.9.2018

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.