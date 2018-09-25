Comitis questions policy used to select cup final venues

City are set to play SuperSport United in the final of the MTN8 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

“Ultimately, though, I’d like to see Cup finals in the PSL played at the venues of one of the two finalists, where the luck of the draw plays a role in who gets home advantage. On Saturday, the final is in Durban, which means we are servicing football fans but not the supporters of the two clubs involved. Yes, there will be a small contingent travelling to Durban for the final, but that’s not ideal,” Comitis quoted as saying by IOL.

“The two clubs have made the final, but their fans are not reaping the benefit of what they have achieved. By playing the match at one of the finalists’ venues, it means that at least one of the teams can use the occasion to build their brand. And, even if one of the finalists has to travel to the home base of the other, this is a Cup final and a team needs no other motivation; so that’s not really an issue,” he added.

“I think football is missing a moment. The question we have to ask, especially in the PSL where many of the clubs are struggling to build their clubs and their brands, is: are we mature enough a league for neutral venues? For example, imagine City had won the draw to play this final at home, I promise you we would have been able to fill Cape Town Stadium to capacity. Now imagine what that would mean to us as a young club? I’m sure the same goes for SuperSport,” concluded Comitis.

