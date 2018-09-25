 
PSL News 25.9.2018 01:14 pm

City assistant ask Patosi to lose more weight

Phakaaathi Reporter
Ayanda Patosi during the Nedbank Cup Last 32 matches between Bidvest Wits and Cape Town City FC at Bidvest Stadium. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

The Citizens’ assistant coach Vasili Manousakis has become the latest City official to raise concerns about Ayanda Patosi’s weight.

City chairman John Comitis was vocal about Patosi not sticking to the diet plan the team had given him last season.

Now Manousakis says the former Bafana star can make a telling contribution in the team if he can lose more weight.

“Patosi has a problem with weight, he is working hard at it,” Manousakis was quoted as saying by Isolezwe.

“He has lost 2kg and 2% of fat. He can see the difference, but if you are going to play for 90 minutes you need to run up and down the field, you need to be on the move all the time.

Patosi helped his side come back from 2-0 lead to claim a point against Orlando Pirates last week at the Orlando Stadium.

“He is not the fasted player in the Premiership but, he is dangerous, he gives you something when he is on the field, he is one of the best number 10s in the league.

“Since we lost Lebogang Manyama in that area Patosi is a player that you need there, but he has to be in the right condition.”

