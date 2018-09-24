Leopards coach suspects food poisoning after SuperSport loss

Lidoda Duvha were thrashed 4-0 by Kaitano Tembo’s men and with just two minutes left on the clock before half time, Masutha made a bold decision and withdrew winger Tumelo Khutlang. The Leopards mentor later revealed that it was not a tactical substitution, but Khutlang was one of the four players who had been complaining about stomach cramps.

“The boy was complaining even before the match, we can’t let the boy die on the pitch. We felt that it was better to take him out and bring someone who would give us fight,” said Masutha.

“I think we had four guys who were complaining about abdominal pains and running stomachs, even Mokoena when substituted him we felt that he had no more energy,” he added.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.