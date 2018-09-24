 
menu
PSL News 24.9.2018 06:51 pm

Leopards coach suspects food poisoning after SuperSport loss

Michaelson Gumede  
Black Leopards' coach Joel Masutha. ©Chris Ricco/Backpagepix

Black Leopards' coach Joel Masutha. ©Chris Ricco/Backpagepix

Black Leopards coach Joel Masutha said about four of his players were complaining about stomach cramps and running stomachs ahead of their Absa Premiership clash away to SuperSport United.

Lidoda Duvha were thrashed 4-0 by Kaitano Tembo’s men and with just two minutes left on the clock before half time, Masutha made a bold decision and withdrew winger Tumelo Khutlang. The Leopards mentor later revealed that it was not a tactical substitution, but Khutlang was one of the four players who had been complaining about stomach cramps.

“The boy was complaining even before the match, we can’t let the boy die on the pitch. We felt that it was better to take him out and bring someone who would give us fight,” said Masutha.

“I think we had four guys who were complaining about abdominal pains and running stomachs, even Mokoena when substituted him we felt that he had no more energy,” he added.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Leopards boss reveals what triggered his verbal attack on referee 18.9.2018
Leopards boss threatens referee after Celtic loss 17.9.2018
Police set to arrest fans with fake tickets at Thohoyandou Stadium 14.9.2018

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.