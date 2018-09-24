Barcelona has Messi, we have Billiat – Solinas

Coach Giovanni Solinas continues to sing the Zimbabwean international’s praises after he helped his side bag a 2-0 victory over AmaZulu at the weekend.

Billiat has inspired Amakhosi to three successive wins.

“Barcelona have ten players and Messi. Kaizer Chiefs have ten players and Billiat. Khama is the best player in the PSL and he’s one of those rare players who makes the difference,” Solinas told Chiefs’ website.

Solinas touched on the improvements he has noticed in the team and welcomes the break his side will enjoy until their next clash against Highlands Park on 2 October.

“I am happy defensively, we defend as a team…The players show commitment in training and are eager to learn and improve. We just have to continue doing this. I am an optimist, our spectators haven’t seen the best of Kaizer Chiefs as yet.”

