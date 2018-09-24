 
menu
PSL News 24.9.2018 03:38 pm

Barcelona has Messi, we have Billiat – Solinas

Phakaaathi Reporter
Khama Billiat of Kaizer Chiefs (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Khama Billiat of Kaizer Chiefs (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs coach says Khama Billiat is the best player in the Absa Premiership.

Coach Giovanni Solinas continues to sing the Zimbabwean international’s praises after he helped his side bag a 2-0 victory over AmaZulu at the weekend.

Billiat has inspired Amakhosi to three successive wins.

“Barcelona have ten players and Messi. Kaizer Chiefs have ten players and Billiat. Khama is the best player in the PSL and he’s one of those rare players who makes the difference,” Solinas told Chiefs’ website.

Solinas touched on the improvements he has noticed in the team and welcomes the break his side will enjoy until their next clash against Highlands Park on 2 October.

“I am happy defensively, we defend as a team…The players show commitment in training and are eager to learn and improve. We just have to continue doing this. I am an optimist, our spectators haven’t seen the best of Kaizer Chiefs as yet.”

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Five talking points from the Absa Premiership 24.9.2018
Khune reveals battle with weight 21.9.2018
I wish I had gone to Europe earlier – Manyama 20.9.2018

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.