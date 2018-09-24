 
menu
PSL News 24.9.2018 09:16 am

Celtic blame sock change for United defeat

Phakaaathi Reporter
Patrick Tignyemb of Bloemfontein Celtic during the Absa Premiership match between Chippa United and Bloemfontein Celtic at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on October 25, 2016 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Michael Sheehan/Gallo Images)

Patrick Tignyemb of Bloemfontein Celtic during the Absa Premiership match between Chippa United and Bloemfontein Celtic at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on October 25, 2016 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Michael Sheehan/Gallo Images)

The Bloemfontein Celtic camp says they were put off by goalkeeper Patrick Tignyemb having to change his socks three times.

Celtic suffered their first defeat of the season at the hands of Maritzburg United on Sunday afternoon.

One goal was enough for the Team of Choice to claim three points again Siwelele who came into this game with a five-game winning streak.

Tignyemb was asked to change is socks from grey to white to black by officials before the start of the match, the game was delayed for eight minutes when the Cameroonian striker had to put on a green pair of socks.

“The socks incident really upset me,” admitted Tignyemb after the game. “It impacted on my concentration and was so unnecessary.”

Celtic coach Steve Komphela believes the sock incident affected his team negatively.

“The eight-minute hold-up in starting the match affected us badly.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Pitso Mosimane encourages Maboe to dribble 21.9.2018
Bloemfontein Celtic sale reportedly derailed by R43m Sars debt 20.9.2018
Komphela calls for Thohoyandou Stadium upgrade 18.9.2018

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.