Celtic blame sock change for United defeat

Celtic suffered their first defeat of the season at the hands of Maritzburg United on Sunday afternoon.

One goal was enough for the Team of Choice to claim three points again Siwelele who came into this game with a five-game winning streak.

Tignyemb was asked to change is socks from grey to white to black by officials before the start of the match, the game was delayed for eight minutes when the Cameroonian striker had to put on a green pair of socks.

“The socks incident really upset me,” admitted Tignyemb after the game. “It impacted on my concentration and was so unnecessary.”

Celtic coach Steve Komphela believes the sock incident affected his team negatively.

“The eight-minute hold-up in starting the match affected us badly.”

