Live report: Bidvest Wits vs Polokwane City

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

The Clever Boys top the log ahead of Bloemfontein Celtic on goal difference.

They have played one game more than Celtic and their record comprises of four wins, one draw and one loss.

City have recovered from losing their first two league outings to climb into the top half of the log.

They come into this game on the back of victories at home to Baroka (2-0) and Free State (1-0) in between a 1-1 draw at Golden Arrows.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.