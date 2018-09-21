 
PSL News 21.9.2018 08:06 pm

Live report: Bidvest Wits vs Polokwane City

Thulani Hlatshwayo of Bidvest Wits challenges Rodney Ramagalela of Polokwane City. (Gavin Barker/BackpagePix)

Bidvest Wits will be looking for a win to give them some daylight at the top of the standings when they host Polokwane City at the Bidvest Stadium tonight.

The Clever Boys top the log ahead of Bloemfontein Celtic on goal difference.

They have played one game more than Celtic and their record comprises of four wins, one draw and one loss.

City have recovered from losing their first two league outings to climb into the top half of the log.

They come into this game on the back of victories at home to Baroka (2-0) and Free State (1-0) in between a 1-1 draw at Golden Arrows.

 

