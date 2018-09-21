 
PSL News 21.9.2018 04:18 pm

Pirates need to kill off games – Jackson

Phakaaathi Reporter
Vincent Pule of Orlando Pirates celebrates his goal with teammates during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United at Orlando Stadium on September 15, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Former Orlando Pirates defender Willem Jackson believes Bucs took their foot off the pedal and allowed Cape Town City back into the game.

This comes after the Soweto giants let a two goal lead slip to draw 2-2 with City at the Orlando Stadium last Wednesday.

“Pirates failed to deal with the pressure and they eventually conceded. The first goal gave City some confidence and it became a problem for Pirates,” Jackson told Goal.

“For me, Pirates played well and there’s no doubt about their brand of football, they create chances, but they failed to score more goals where City looked a bit lost in the first half,” said Jackson.

“All in all, it was a great game of football. Yes Pirates wanted a win. They drew and it’s not like they lost, but they must rectify the errors for their next game,” he urged.

“They were just unlucky at home, but it’s not bad to take a point and City really worked hard for the draw – they also deserve credit.”

