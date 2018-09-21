Pirates need to kill off games – Jackson

This comes after the Soweto giants let a two goal lead slip to draw 2-2 with City at the Orlando Stadium last Wednesday.

“Pirates failed to deal with the pressure and they eventually conceded. The first goal gave City some confidence and it became a problem for Pirates,” Jackson told Goal.

“For me, Pirates played well and there’s no doubt about their brand of football, they create chances, but they failed to score more goals where City looked a bit lost in the first half,” said Jackson.

“All in all, it was a great game of football. Yes Pirates wanted a win. They drew and it’s not like they lost, but they must rectify the errors for their next game,” he urged.

“They were just unlucky at home, but it’s not bad to take a point and City really worked hard for the draw – they also deserve credit.”

