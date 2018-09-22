Chiefs looking to maintain winning streak

With two Absa Premiership wins under their belt following a successful to Cape Town and Bethlehem Kaizer Chiefs are now looking to keep the momentum going as they go back to the FNB Stadium to face AmaZulu FC at 6pm this evening.

Amakhosi had their fans brimming with smiles after beating Cape Town City and Free State Stars 4-1 and 2-0 to pocket six points away from home.

The Glamour Boys’ forward Bernard Parker admitted it would be awkward for the team to not win at home after doing well away.

“Usually in football, if you win your home games and not do that well on the road, it is considered okay,” said Parker. “But for us winning away and not doing well at home is something to think about. It will be good to win so we can build on it and gain some confidence going forward.

“We know AmaZulu are not strong defensively. We have done our homework. We know they are a hard-running team and have a lot of energy going forward because they are a young team,” added the 32-year-old.

Parker spoke fondly of how the team have easily taken to Giovanni Solinas’ systems and philosophy. “I am glad it looks like the guys understand the coach’s philosophy so early.

“The good thing is that we have been getting the goals. But we have made some mistakes defensively and we have admitted we can learn from that.

“In attack the new guys have shown they bring a new dimension to the team. There is a lot of energy, positivity and flair which is what we have always been looking for. Kaizer Chiefs are all about the flair, the skill and the speed. It has showed in the past two games,” he said.

What has alaso impressed the veteran attacker is that every player in the team is ready to get on with the job which was evident when Solinas made seven changes to the team who beat City when they played Stars in midweek. They still gave a good performance and got the result.

“Even when the coach rotated the team in the last match it got the same results. That shows the coach that everyone is on par with him in terms of understanding the tactics.”

