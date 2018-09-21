Pieterse in search of third Sundowns start

Pieterse conceded three goals against AmaZulu is a six goal thriller at the Princess Magogo Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The former Kaizer Chiefs shot stopper redeemed himself in the midweek game against Golden Arrows, keeping a clean sheet in the 1-0 win at the King Zwelithini Stadium.

The Bafana Bafana international says a chat with Sundowns keeper coach Wendell Robinson helped him bounce back against Arrows.

“So far it has not been easy joining Sundowns but I am enjoy it and I am happy to have made two starts so far, I am happy to contribute to the team,” Pieterse told Phakaaathi.

“My debut was not the best but I was glad to get another opportunity against Arrows to redeem myself. As a collective we could have done better no one said it was my fault as a collective we deal with the situation and see how we can improve and be better in the situation. And there is always room for improvement.”

