Pitso’s not missing Tau and Billiat

Mahlambi scored his on debut in a 3-3 draw with AmaZulu, Silva has already banged in two goals, while Maboe’s sole strike handed Downs all points against Golden Arrows on Wednesday in an Absa Premiership clash in KwaMashu.

“I am happy that the new boys are starting to score, it is promising. It is not as rosy as we want it to be but we still win. We have four goals out of the new boys,” said Mosimane.

“Yes, it doesn’t look shiny and glossy like Percy Tau and Khama Billiat used to, but maybe on aggregate they’ll score more goals, so sometimes we have to take what we have. They will get there, as long as they manage to score goals, we will be okay,” the former Bafana Bafana coach added.

Ahead of the Arrows clash at the Princess Magogo Stadium, Mosimane spoke about the pace of Lerato Lamola and Knox Mutizwa but he breathed a sigh of relief as his defence managed to contain the troublesome duo.

“It was important to try and keep up … even though they managed to go through once or twice, to show they have the speed against Ricardo Nascimento and Motjeka Madisha. What is important is that they didn’t score against us,” said Mosimane, before he went on to give a review of Masandawana’s opening five league games.

“We got four points out of six in KwaZulu-Natal, it is not easy to do that even though we wanted to get maximum points. We scored four goals in two games although we don’t look that convincing. AmaZulu dented out our statistics because we allowed them to score three goals against us.

“The odds are a little bit against us but in five games we kept three clean sheets and I don’t think that is bad for our supporters,” said Mosimane.

