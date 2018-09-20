Komphela calls on South Africa to support Baxter

Steve Komphela has urged South Africans to support the man at the helm of the national team.

“Let’s help Stuart he is not handling something small, it is a big elephant,” Komphela told reporters.

“As much as everyone would like to have his his job, but let’s help him.

“I am not just talking to players, I am talking to everyone in the country, and somebody who supports Pirates or Sundowns wants their player there and as soon as remarks are made about the wish to have the player of a particular team reflects on the player that is in the squad.

“Now the kid must deal with the stress, I am not aware that when I recommend my player I am talking to the one who was selected indirectly, were is thinking in that, where is support, were is the understanding of the being that I am talking to indirectly. We have to be careful sometimes we are reckless.”

Komphela believes the negativity that Baxter faces in his line of work is part of a bigger problem in South Africa.

“One thing we fail to do is to build our people, is to give guidance and directions, to pass on positive messages, to give on positive teachings so that it is a reflection of a good product but if we spoil what we have it won’t work we need change the way we think. We keep condemn and expect complement, it can never be.

“We condemn everything that moves and the next day we ask where the supporters are, my man you rubbished the product, they disliked the product they moved from the product, invite them by reflecting the positives about the product.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.