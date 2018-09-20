PSL and Safa on collision course over sponsorship deal

The row between the football bodies relates to the R50 million deal by the insurance company that was announced by Safa last week.

PSL chairperson Irvin Khoza and League Executive Committee member Kaizer Motaung expressed displeasure at the way the matter had been handled by Safa.

“For all the years I’ve been in football, I’ve never read a statement from Safa written in that manner,” said Khoza.

“We have been quiet in the media because our main aim is to find a solution which is in the best interest of football. We are going to seek advice from our legal team and sponsors for a way forward.

“The statement from Safa was sent out while we were still in a meeting with them in order to resolve the matter. That was unfortunate.”

Motaung said: “We can’t understand why this simple thing which could have been dealt with indoors was thrown out to the public. We as the PSL have done everything according to the book.”

The Kaizer Chiefs boss added that the PSL and Safa must sit around a table and find a way forward or else this sponsorship will injure football forever.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.