Gamble pays off for Chiefs coach

The Amakhosi mentor raised eyebrows when he made wholesale changes to the team which started in the 2-0 win against Free State Stars in Bloemfontein on Tuesday.

Only Itumeleng Khune, Siyabonga Ngezana, Willard Katsande and Khama Billiat remained from the side which started in the 4-1 beating of Cape Town City last weekend and the supposed gamble paid off.

“We played well and I am happy with the result,” he said after the match.

“It’s a pity for Free State Stars because they are my former team, but this is football.”

Explaining the seven changes he made to the starting side, the 50-year-old Italian mentor said a shake-up was required to ensure he had the fittest players on the field for every match.

“We needed to refresh the team and give other players a chance as well,” Solinas said. “They all performed well. We need to continue working hard and improve on our philosophy.”

Amakhosi were regenerating yesterday and Solinas confirmed only those who had not faced Stars would train.

“We need to rest and recover the energy and prepare for the next game. We play AmaZulu at home and we need the three points,” he said.

“We need to continue improving and focusing on our target. We are a big club and the expectation is very high, so we cannot disappoint our fans. They deserve good things.”

Amakhosi host Usuthu at FNB Stadium on Saturday evening, with the game set for a 6pm kickoff.

Meanwhile, Ea Lla Koto’s Luc Eymael was left disappointed after Free State Stars failed to utilise the chances they created and he admitted things had not gone their way so far this season.

“They had two chances and they scored. We had four and we didn’t use them,” Eymael said. “It is the same thing every week. I am trying to do my best but things are not going our way.”

Stars were set to enter their next clash against Highlands Park with a boost in confidence after registering their first win against Golden Arrows last week.

