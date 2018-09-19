Sundowns bounce back to winning form against Arrows

Former Maritzburg United midfielder Lebohang Maboe scored the only goal of the game a minute before halftime, in beating Arrows No 1 Nkosingiphile Gumede with a low shot from the just outside of the penalty area.

Bissau Guinean winger Tony Silva did well to change play with a ball from the right across to left-back Tebogo Langerman, who played the perfect ball to Maboe to open the scoring.

At the other end of the park, Sundowns central defenders Ricardo Nascimento and Motjeka Madisha had their work cut out in trying to neutralise the speedy and tricky Lerato Lamola but managed to keep Reyaad Pieterse’s goal intact.

The clean-sheet was good news for Pieterse, who joined the league champions in the off-season from Supersport United. The 26-year-old goalkeeper came in for a lot of flack after the Brazilians, as Sundowns are known, drew 3-all with Amazulu at the weekend.

This was Sundowns’second win over Arrows this season, having beaten the Durban side 2-0 in the MTN 8 quarterfinals last month.

Sundowns move to 9 points from 5 games with their next outing being a tough away trip to high-riding Bloemfontein Celtic on October 3.

Arrows, who came into the match off the back of a 2-1 loss to Highlands Park on Sunday, remain on 5 points from 6 games and will host Chippa United on Saturday.

