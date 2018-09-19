Live report: Orlando Pirates vs Cape Town City

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

The Soweto giants are high on confidence having secured a 3-1 victory over SuperSport United at the same venue over the weekend.

This was Bucs’ second successive victory having edged out Black Leopards 2-1 prior to the SuperSport game.

Meanwhile, City are wounded having suffered a 4-1 defeat to Kaizer Chiefs at home in their previous league game last weekend.

The loss extended the Citizens’ winless run to four games in the league.

