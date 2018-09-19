 
PSL News 19.9.2018 07:21 pm

Live report: Orlando Pirates vs Cape Town City

Roland Putsche of Cape Town City FC tackled by Happy Jele of Orlando Pirates during the Absa Premiership match between Cape Town City FC and Orlando Pirates. (Chris Ricco/BackpagePix)

Orlando Pirates will be eyeing their third consecutive victory when they welcome Cape Town City at the Orlando Stadium this evening.

The Soweto giants are high on confidence having secured a 3-1 victory over SuperSport United at the same venue over the weekend.

This was Bucs’ second successive victory having edged out Black Leopards 2-1 prior to the SuperSport game.

Meanwhile, City are wounded having suffered a 4-1 defeat to Kaizer Chiefs at home in their previous league game last weekend.

The loss extended the Citizens’ winless run to four games in the league.

 

