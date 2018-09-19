 
PSL News 19.9.2018 07:03 pm

Live report: Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns

Ali Meza of Mamelodi Sundowns challenged by Siphelele Magubane of Golden Arrows. (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Golden Arrows will be looking to end their winless run in the Absa Premiership when they host to Mamelodi Sundowns at Princess Magogo Stadium tonight.

Abafana Bes’thende have gone four league matches without a victory. They were beaten 2-1 away from home by Highlands Park this past weekend.

Sundowns are unbeaten in the league this season, but recorded a third draw from their four outings when they were held 3-3 at AmaZulu last time out.

The Brazilians’ will be looking to bounce back to winning ways when they play Arrows this evening.

Last season ‘Downs completed a league ‘double’ over Arrows by winning 1-0 both home and away.

 

