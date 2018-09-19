Live report: Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

Abafana Bes’thende have gone four league matches without a victory. They were beaten 2-1 away from home by Highlands Park this past weekend.

Sundowns are unbeaten in the league this season, but recorded a third draw from their four outings when they were held 3-3 at AmaZulu last time out.

The Brazilians’ will be looking to bounce back to winning ways when they play Arrows this evening.

Last season ‘Downs completed a league ‘double’ over Arrows by winning 1-0 both home and away.

