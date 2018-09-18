Yeye is a rare breed – Tembo

The SuperSport United mentor says the veteran midfielder still shows a lot of “hunger and desire” to do well for the capital city campaigners.

“He is a rare breed and it is difficult to find a player who has so much hunger at his age,” said Tembo.

“He still has the desire to succeed and I think that is very key and when the hunger and the desire are no longer there, it becomes a different thing. He is a very important player for us, although he knows that sometimes he is not going to play all the games but whenever he is called upon to play, he is always ready to give his all,” the United coach added.

“He works very hard at training and he has the best attitude. He is going to have an off day like everybody else in terms of performance and we understand that. What is key for us is that he brings wins to the team,” concluded Tembo.

