Safa condemns comments by Black Leopards chairman

Thidiela was believed to have been angry with referee Victor Hlungwani after Black Leopards lost to Bloemfontein Celtic 1-0 in their Premiership encounter at Thohoyandou Stadium on Sunday.

He was quoted as saying afterwards: “Where I am playing please don’t come, I don’t have a problem with anyone, but we can do without you Hlungwani,” said Thidiela.

“Don’t come here, you can come here at own risk, I am giving the last warning, I am tired of you.”

Safa issued the following statement:

“As Safa, we are disappointed by Mr Thidiela’s flagrant abuse of the match official, an attack peppered by open tribal undertones.

“This behaviour by the Leopards owner is against the basic norm of a football match as enshrined by the world governing body Fifa’s Fair Play. Any intimidation of match officials by a club owner will, under no circumstances be tolerated.

“We have requested the referee, Hlungwani to prepare his report upon which we will begin instituting disciplinary measures against Thidiela.”

Earlier the NSL issued the following statement:

“The League distances itself from any comment or utterance such as that which has been reported.

Black Leopards is a member of the League, and both the club and Mr. Thidiela are bound by the NSL Handbook. If the reported utterances are true, this would contravene the League Code of Ethics.

Mr. Thidiela has been afforded an opportunity to respond to this matter and provide such information as may be relevant.

The matter will serve before the Executive Committee and the highest decision making body of the League, the Board of Governors, at a meeting that has been called for this Thursday, September 20.”

