Mosimane denies assaulting AmaZulu official

Phakaaathi has learnt that Mosimane was against having the fans arrested, while Ngwenya was afraid that letting them go would get the club in trouble with the League.

“Two of our supporters go on to the pitch, he had to usher them out, you don’t drag them out like they’re criminals. This thing of showing off that you can drag someone out of the pitch must end. Just usher him out,” Mosimane told reporters.

READ: Leopards boss threatens referee after Celtic loss

“I am trying to speak to the guy to say to him ‘take him out normally’, but that guy wants to be on TV, he wants his family to see him on TV.

“The fans were not resisting, so usher them out, if they are resisting then you can try something different.

“Supporters have been on the pitch before and I take them out, you must know their emotions as well some have had a little to drink, the game was beautiful so why drag them, and the guy wants to be smart. There were no punches.”

ALSO READ: Players don’t create magic on the field – Motale

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.