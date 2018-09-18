Political party opens a case against Thidiela

Gazankulu Liberation Congress (GLC) has opened a case of hate speech and incitement of violence against Black Leopards chairman David Thidiela.

This comes after Thidiela confronted and threatened referee Victor Hlungwani after his side’s 1-0 loss to Bloemfontein Celtic last Sunday.

In a media statement, the political party said it intends to sue Thidiela on the grounds of hate speech and incitement of public violence.

“Words expressed by Mr David Thidiela amounts to serious hatred of the official and his ethnic group of Vatshonga Machangana people living in South Africa in general,” read the statement in part.

The party added that it had approached a human rights lawyer for advice and has also visited the Thohoyandou Police Station to report the matter.

