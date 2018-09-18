 
PSL News 18.9.2018 01:13 pm

Leopards boss reveals what triggered his verbal attack on referee

Phakaaathi Reporter
Referee Victor Hlungwani during the Absa Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on August 04, 2018 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)

David Thidiela claims the reason he verbally abused referee Victor Hlungwani was because he laughed in response to a question from a journalist about his officiating in Black Leopards’ defeat to Bloemfontein Celtic.

The incident happened in the parking area on the Thohoyandou Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

“What happened on Sunday shouldn’t have happened, Victor Hlungwani was passing with other match officials while I was in the parking lot with journalists and I don’t think Hlungwani saw me but it was when he came to greet one of them (journalist) and the journalist asked if he (Hlungwani) was happy with his own performance on the day. Hlungwani was laughing when he answered back saying ‘hey it’s difficult there you saw even the Black Leopards players were missing lots of chances’ and he was laughing so that’s what made me angry a little bit,” Thidiela told PhalaPhala FM.

Thidiela also denied that he insulted Hlungwani because he is a Shangaan.

“I said to Hlungwani you are a Shangaan and I am a Venda, we are from here, people are many here in the stadium even people from Giyani are here, this is our team. I am not saying you need to do us any favours no, I am saying please officiate fairly,” explained Thidiela.

Meanwhile, Thidiela also revealed that he called Hlungwani to apologise for his outburst and added that he and the referee have buried the hatchet.

ALSO READ: Leopards boss threatens referee after Celtic loss

