Highlands close in on former Pirates duo

Highlands Park coach Owen Da Gama hopes the club will conclude its talks with Tendai Ndoro and Issa Sarr soon.

The former Orlando Pirates players are training with the Lions of the North, as they look to get back to Premiership football.

Ndoro and Sarr are free agents after partying ways with Ajax Cape Town and Pirates respectively at the end of last season.

“It is now left to the club’s management and the players’ representatives to make the deals happen,” Da Gama told TimesLIVE.

“You know Tendai is a big player‚ there’s no doubt about that. But a big player comes with a big price you know.

“So at the moment it’s now between the management and their agents and we’ll see what happens. But I’d definitely like to have them in my team.

”Look, Tendai is a player that can score goals and with his experience, he’ll certainly help us. But as I say it’s no longer about football – it’s about money now.

“Every player has got a price. We’ll wait to know what the situation is but I’m pretty sure a decision, either way, will be made soon.”

Da Gama is also hoping to add Sarr to his squad soon.

“Sarr just started training with us on Thursday and we are allowing him to settle in,” Da Gama said.

“We just want to bring in a little bit of experience to help us because as you know we brought in the bulk of the players who won us promotion in the NFD. We had to give them a chance.

“But as I said before‚ as the technical team we can recommend but management will take the decisions at the end of the day.”

