PSL News 18.9.2018 11:36 am

Mosimane likens Mahlambi to Billiat and Tau

Phakaaathi Reporter
Phakamani Mahlambi with Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane (Pic Sundowns)

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane admits Phakamani Mahlambi still has a long way to go before he gets back to his personal best.

Sundowns signed Mahlambi from Al Ahly on the last day of the transfer window last month.

Mahlambi scored on debut for Sundowns at the Princess Magogo Stadium in 3-3 draw with AmaZulu last Sunday.

“He was supposed to score and that’s why we have him here,” Mosimane told reporters.

“He did well, first game, first goal, good.

“I think he should have scored the other one in the first half again. He allowed the defender to come from behind and take the ball from him.

“Good player, young, very, very raw. Very, very raw. He needs a lot of work and he reminds me of Percy Tau when he came. Even Khama Billiat, a lot of work.

“Spending a year or two with me, I think we are going to get a better product for South Africa.”

