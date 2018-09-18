PSL comments on statements by Leopards boss

This comes after Black Leopards chairman David Thidiela confronted referee Victor Hlungwani and told him never to come back to Thohoyandau Stadium following his team’s loss to Bloemfontein Celtic over the weekend.

In a statement, the PSL said Thidiela has been afforded an opportunity to respond to this matter and provide such information as may be relevant.

The PSL statement:

Thidiela also threatened to contact the president of South African Football Association (Safa) Danny Jordaan to report the match official for his unfair treatment towards his team.

The National Soccer League has become aware of the alleged utterances which appear to have been made by Mr. David Thidiela, the chairman of Black Leopards Football Club, at Thohoyandou Stadium on 16 September 2018.

The League distances itself from any comment or utterance such as that which has been reported.

Black Leopards is a member of the League, and both the club and Mr. Thidiela are bound by the NSL Handbook. If the reported utterances are true, this would contravene the League Code of Ethics.

Mr. Thidiela has been afforded an opportunity to respond to this matter and provide such information as may be relevant.

The matter will serve before the Executive Committee and the highest decision-making body of the League, the Board of Governors, at a meeting that has been called for this Thursday, the 20th September 2018.

