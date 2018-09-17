Chiefs give update on injured trio

Castro sustained the injury while playing against Cape Town City last Saturday.

The lanky Colombian forward jumped up to challenge for the ball in the air and landed awkwardly and injured his ankle in there process.

Other players in Giovanni Solinas’ squad nursing injuries are defender Eric Mathoho who is struggling with a groin injury and Joseph Molangoane, who is working in the gym after undergoing an operation on a broken leg.

Player Updates: Castro is out with an ankle injury. Mathoho is nursing a groin injury. Molangoane is strengthening at the gym. We wish them all a speedy recovery. We will update you on their progress. Thank you for you patience.#HailTheChief pic.twitter.com/7QKmZYpZRL — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) 17 September 2018

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.