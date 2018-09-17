 
PSL News 17.9.2018 05:12 pm

Chiefs give update on injured trio

Phakaaathi Reporter
Leonardo Castro during the Kaizer Chiefs Media Open Day at Kaizer Chiefs Village. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs have given an update on the injured Leonardo Castro, Eric Mathoho and Joseph Molangoane.

Castro sustained the injury while playing against Cape Town City last Saturday.

The lanky Colombian forward jumped up to challenge for the ball in the air and landed awkwardly and injured his ankle in there process.

Other players in Giovanni Solinas’ squad nursing injuries are defender Eric Mathoho who is struggling with a groin injury and Joseph Molangoane, who is working in the gym after undergoing an operation on a broken leg.

