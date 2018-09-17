Komphela explains difference between Chiefs and Celtic

Siwelele are yet to taste defeat this season after winning four and drawing one of their opening five Absa Premiership matches.

Speaking after winning the Coach of the Month award on Monday, said Celtic have strong squad.

“I think Bloemfontein Celtic have very good players. The starting 11 is strong, the seven on the bench very strong and the ones in Bloemfontein are very strong, travelling with 22 to Thohoyandau, we had to leave out four, we were asking ourselves who do we leave out,” said Komphela.

Komphela left Kaizer Chiefs in April this year, ending a three season trophyless spell at Naturena.

Asked if the reason why he didn’t win anything with Chiefs was because he did not have good quality at Amakhosi, Komphela said: “I’m not saying that there were no good players in my previous environment, but what I’m saying is the stage of the project at Bloemfontein Celtic.”

“This team played in the Telkom Knockout final last season and that tells you that the project was ready to yield a result,” concluded the Celtic coach.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.