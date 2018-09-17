Leopards boss threatens referee after Celtic loss

After the game, an enraged Thidiela confronted the referee and told him never to come back to Thohoyandau Stadium.

Thidiela also threatened to contact the president of South African Football Association (Safa) Danny Jordaan to report the match official for his unfair treatment towards his team.

“Where I am playing please don’t come, I don’t have a problem with anyone, but we can do without you Hlungwani,” said Thidiela.

The Leopards boss went on to suggest that the referee was treating his team unfairly because they are from different ethnic groups.

“Don’t come here, you can come here at own risk, I am giving the last warning, I am tired of you,” commented Thidiela.

