PSL News 17.9.2018 04:08 pm

Leopards boss threatens referee after Celtic loss

Phakaaathi Reporter
Referee Victor Hlungwani. (Photo by Petri Oeschger/Gallo Images)

Black Leopards chairman David Thidiela was not happy with referee Victor Hlungwani after his side loss to Bloemfontein Celtic over the weekend.

After the game, an enraged Thidiela confronted the referee and told him never to come back to Thohoyandau Stadium.

Thidiela also threatened to contact the president of South African Football Association (Safa) Danny Jordaan to report the match official for his unfair treatment towards his team.

“Where I am playing please don’t come, I don’t have a problem with anyone, but we can do without you Hlungwani,” said Thidiela.

The Leopards boss went on to suggest that the referee was treating his team unfairly because they are from different ethnic groups.

“Don’t come here, you can come here at own risk, I am giving the last warning, I am tired of you,” commented Thidiela.

