Pirates midfielder takes JSE-listed company to court

According to the Sunday World, Makola has filed papers at the North Gauteng high court to liquidate the giant company for failing to refund him an amount of R279 418 from a botched Chesanyama franchise deal.

Makola, according to court papers, paid R317000 towards a franchise deposit fee on a franchise deal worth R512000 where the outstanding amount of R195000 was to be paid before he could take ownership of the franchise.

However, before the agreement could be concluded in full, a dispute ensued between Makola and franchise owners after a decision was taken that Makola must take over a less lucrative spot in Grobblersdal, Limpopo, instead of the agreed Alex Mall spot as per their initial agreement.

READ: Four suspects arrested for selling fake tickets

Makola’s lawyer Dawid Moreroa told the Sunday World they only received one instalment of R145 000, and said Gold Brands defaulted on the rest of the instalments for months.

The soccer player proposed that the company be liquidated to ensure that its creditors were able to recover their funds.

ALSO READ: Players don’t create magic on the field – Motale

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.