WATCH: Fans forcing their way into CT Stadium

In a video circulating on social media, fans, mainly dressed in Kaizer Chiefs colours, are seen pushing their way past security.

Amakhosi had travelled to Cape Town to face Cape Town City in an Absa Premiership match.

The visitors came away with a 4-1 victory, but these scenes marred an otherwise excellent day for Chiefs.

This is not the first time Chiefs fans have been involved in an unruly behaviour at the stadium.

Back in April, irate Chiefs fans invaded the pitch at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban during their team’s 2-0 loss to Free State Stars.

#AbsaPrem fans forced their way in at Cape Town stadium gate entrances as they rushed to watch the game between Cape Town City and Kaizer Chiefs pic.twitter.com/n8Twn1KvH5 — Anathi George Mgema (@anathiGM) 16 September 2018

