PSL News 17.9.2018 12:43 pm

WATCH: Fans forcing their way into CT Stadium

Phakaaathi Reporter
Kaizer Chiefs fans (Photo by Michael Sheehan/Gallo Images)

A group of fans caused a huge safety concern when they stormed their way past security at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

In a video circulating on social media, fans, mainly dressed in Kaizer Chiefs colours, are seen pushing their way past security.

Amakhosi had travelled to Cape Town to face Cape Town City in an Absa Premiership match.

The visitors came away with a 4-1 victory, but these scenes marred an otherwise excellent day for Chiefs.

This is not the first time Chiefs fans have been involved in an unruly behaviour at the stadium.

Back in April, irate Chiefs fans invaded the pitch at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban during their team’s 2-0 loss to Free State Stars.

