Komphela and Ndengane win PSL monthly awards

Bloemfontein Celtic coach Steve Komphela and defender Alfred Ndengane have become the first recipients of the Absa Premiership Coach and Player of the Month for the new season, as they scooped the individual awards for August 2018.

Komphela, installed as the new Siwelele coach during pre-season, went undefeated in the month of August, impressively guiding his side to three victories and a draw in the Absa Premiership.

In the process, Bloemfontein Celtic hit the back of the net on seven occasions, only conceding twice, in the match against his former club, Kaizer Chiefs. During August, Celtic beat Chippa United, Golden Arrows and Orlando Pirates, scoring five unanswered goals in the process.

The Free State-born coach took to the podium for the monthly recognition awards at the Premier Soccer League offices on Monday morning. Komphela beat Bidvest Wits’ coach Gavin Hunt and SuperSport United’s Kaitano Tembo to win the award, voted for by a panel of analysts, former players and broadcast media.

Ndengane, the reliable Celtic central defender, saw the panel of judges single him out as the best-performing player in that period owing to his defensive organisation skills and impressive displays in helping Celtic to the best defensive record in the Absa Premiership ahead of the international break. He was immense as Celtic kept clean sheets in their opening three games.

This is the first time Ndengane has claimed the monthly award.

For winning the awards, Komphela and Ndengane will each receive R5,000 from Absa.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.