PSL News 17.9.2018 11:27 am

Four suspects arrested for selling fake tickets

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
General views of fans during the Absa Premiership match between AmaZulu FC and Mamelodi Sundowns at King Zwelithini Stadium on September 16, 2018 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

The men were caught selling the tickets for the game between AmaZulu and Mamelodi Sundowns at the Princess Magogo Stadium in Umlazi on Sunday.

The suspects were taken to the police station after they were apprehended by stadium security and the police.

“The four men that were caught were taken to the police station, they were arrested after they were in possession of fake tickets and money made from the sales of the tickets,” AmaZulu media officer Brilliant Mkhathini told Phakaaathi.

“A case was opened against them after they were taken to the police station. The club doesn’t know yet as to when they will appear in court. We are waiting for an update on what will happened next.”

