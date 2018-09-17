Four suspects arrested for selling fake tickets

The suspects were taken to the police station after they were apprehended by stadium security and the police.

“The four men that were caught were taken to the police station, they were arrested after they were in possession of fake tickets and money made from the sales of the tickets,” AmaZulu media officer Brilliant Mkhathini told Phakaaathi.

“A case was opened against them after they were taken to the police station. The club doesn’t know yet as to when they will appear in court. We are waiting for an update on what will happened next.”

