Malesela not pleased after first match in NFD

Malesela’s Rockets played a good game and had Ubuntu chasing shadows for most parts but the lack of goals which has become the mentor’s Achilles heel continued.

“It’s been a challenging period but it was expected. Before the game we said we need to push for three points because that is the expectation when you play at home. But we didn’t. Now for us is to go back and work on what we need to fix.

“Scoring was a problem for us. We also conceded. We have a lot to work on. We have to fix our defence because we conceded easily. We need to have the instinct of wanting to score goals. It is not about pleasing the people by playing stylishly but when we get to where it matters most we fumble. We need to work on that,” said Malesela after the match.

Ubuntu’s Casey Prince was happy with a point which came after three straight defeats.

“It’s good for us to finally get a point. With where we have been it is good to have this point. I am proud of the courage the players showed under difficult circumstances. It was a difficult game for us.

“We had four away games and I happy to at least get a point. We have to get three in our home game next weekend,” said Prince.

NFD results:

Witbank Spurs 1 (P. Mubayiwa) University Of Pretoria 2 (P. Mahlangu; M. Niang)

Spurs looked good for a home win and when Patrick Mubayiwa opened the scoring it looked game set. But AmaTuks showed some resilience and were rewarded for it with Pogiso Mahlangu equalising before veteran Mame Niang sealed the win.

Maccabi 0 Jomo Cosmos 1 (T. Mabula)

A stale match with chances few and far between. Maccabi could have taken the lead just two minutes into it but veteran scorer Collins Mbesuma pumped his shot over with his perhaps weaker right foot. The game then became a ding dong battle but it was second half substitute Tebogo Mabula who was to be the hero with the only goal that gave Ezenkosi their first win of the season.

TS Galaxy 1 (S. Nhlabathi) Ubuntu Cape Town 1 (W. Isaacs)

Played under extreme heat condition in KwaNdebele, the spoils were shared. Waseem Isaacs opened the scoring for the visitors but his effort was later cancelled by Sakhele Nhlabathi.

Stellenbosch 0 Mbombela United 0

Stellies were playing their first game at their new home ground Idas Valley but failed to christen it with a win.

Royal Eagles 2 (M. Thabotha; L. Mashiane) Tshakhuma 2 (T. Makgoga; O. Ononogbu)

Eagles will rue allowing their visitors to come back from 2-0 down as they yet again failed to register their first win of the season. Muzi Thabotha opened the scoring and Levy Mashiane made it 2-0 to the home side. But Tshakhuma were not to be out done and Tshepo Makgoga and Onyedikachi Ononogbu ensured a share of the spoils.

TS Sporting 1 (W Nkosi) Ajax Cape Town 0

William Nkosi was the hero at Kabokweni Stadium as his goal was enough to seal the win and three points for Benson Mhlongo’s side. It was the goal that gave the Urban Warriors their first taste of defeat in the NFD.

NFD Log:

