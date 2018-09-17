Players don’t create magic on the field – Motale

The former defender from Mamelodi has urged players not to forget that South Africa has its own style of playing the game.

“When you sit in a cinema and watch a movie, there are parts of that movie which will stay with you and you take home and talks about,” Motale told Phakaaathi.

“But when you sit and watch a game for 90 minutes you don’t take anything away from that game, all you remember is the score line and they don’t do anything memorable.

The 52-year-old says he attends Absa Premiership and National First Division matches, but adds that he doesn’t recognise some of the players when he meets them off the field.

“I meet them and can’t remember which team they play for or who they are. They play for their coaches and not football as they know it.”

