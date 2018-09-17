Rejuvenated Pirates have found mojo

The Buccaneers beat SuperSport United 3-1 at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday courtesy of goals from Vincent Pule, who passed a late fitness test to make it into the starting line-up, as well as Thembinkosi Lorch and Ben Motswari.

This was the third victory of the season in the league for the Soweto giants after losing two games and drawing one.

“Today (Saturday) we went into this match having prepared very well using the time during the international break to analyse some of the details and working on some things that have been a missing factor in our last six matches,” the Bucs coach explained.

“In those six matches we played very well, we wrote the document, however the signature and the stamp were not there. Today we went with the intention to write the document, to play good football, to sign the document, to protect our goal and to put the stamp on it, which was to score the goals in order to win the game.

“The players have done very well in preparing for every single detail.”

The win meant so much for Sredojevic and his charges, having last won a match against the Pretoria outfit in 2015. Their most recent loss to Matsatsantsa was in the first round of the MTN8, where they lost 4-3 on penalties.

