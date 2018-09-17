Benni slams referee after Chiefs defeat

McCarthy said the only thing good he could say about the match officials was that they looked good in their new sponsored outfits.

“I really don’t want that to overshadow the fact that we came short. But the way we lost is just so frustrating when you are up against 11 men who wanted to overturn their bad run and then they got a little bit of help from the man in the middle,” said McCarthy.

City’s next assignment is at Orlando Stadium where McCarthy will be up against his former side Orlando Pirates who also gave a solid display in their 3-1 win over SuperSport United on Saturday night.

ALSO READ: Solinas happy with his first Chiefs win

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.