 
menu
PSL News 17.9.2018 10:10 am

Benni slams referee after Chiefs defeat

Sibongsieni Gumbi
Cape Town City FC Coach Benni McCarthy appeals to the assitant referee during the Absa Premiership match between Cape Town City FC and Kaizer Chiefs at Cape Town Stadium. (Photo by Shaun Roy/Gallo Images)

Cape Town City FC Coach Benni McCarthy appeals to the assitant referee during the Absa Premiership match between Cape Town City FC and Kaizer Chiefs at Cape Town Stadium. (Photo by Shaun Roy/Gallo Images)

Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy was unimpressed with the refereeing during his side’s 4-1 defeat to Kaizer Chiefs at home this past weekend.

McCarthy said the only thing good he could say about the match officials was that they looked good in their new sponsored outfits.

“I really don’t want that to overshadow the fact that we came short. But the way we lost is just so frustrating when you are up against 11 men who wanted to overturn their bad run and then they got a little bit of help from the man in the middle,” said McCarthy.

City’s next assignment is at Orlando Stadium where McCarthy will be up against his former side Orlando Pirates who also gave a solid display in their 3-1 win over SuperSport United on Saturday night.

ALSO READ: Solinas happy with his first Chiefs win

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.