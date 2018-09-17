Solinas happy with his first Chiefs win

It was one of Amakhosi’s better displays and it finally came with the desired result although City felt aggrieved after the match, saying the referee favoured the visitors.

The Glamour Boys got off to a good start when Siyabonga Ngezana opened the scoring just 15 minutes into the match. City equalised through Mathew Rusike but the Chiefs came back stronger with Khama Billiat scoring twice and Philani Zulu adding his name to the scoresheet as well.

Solinas was impressed. “I am very happy. My boys deserved to win the game and I want to thank my guys because they played a brilliant game. Everyone played very well,” said the Italian after the match.

“We created a lot of chances, but it’s okay, I am happy with the result and I am happy for our fans because our fans and everyone else have helped us.

“They pushed the players to this result. This victory is for our fans,” said Solinas. Amakhosi have won one, lost one and drawn four in the league but will hope the weekend’s result has reflected the turning point Solinas has been looking for.

The Naturena side will be in action again on Tuesday evening as they visit Free State Stars at Goble Park.

