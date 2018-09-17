 
menu
PSL News 17.9.2018 09:50 am

Solinas happy with his first Chiefs win

Sibongiseni Gumbi
Kaizer Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas with , Bobby Motaung (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas with , Bobby Motaung (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas finally got his first Absa Premiership win when his team gave an inspired performance and whipped Cape Town City 4-1 n the Mother City on Saturday.

It was one of Amakhosi’s better displays and it finally came with the desired result although City felt aggrieved after the match, saying the referee favoured the visitors.

The Glamour Boys got off to a good start when Siyabonga Ngezana opened the scoring just 15 minutes into the match. City equalised through Mathew Rusike but the Chiefs came back stronger with Khama Billiat scoring twice and Philani Zulu adding his name to the scoresheet as well.

READ: Chiefs up and running after thumping the Cape Town City

Solinas was impressed. “I am very happy. My boys deserved to win the game and I want to thank my guys because they played a brilliant game. Everyone played very well,” said the Italian after the match.

“We created a lot of chances, but it’s okay, I am happy with the result and I am happy for our fans because our fans and everyone else have helped us.

“They pushed the players to this result. This victory is for our fans,” said Solinas. Amakhosi have won one, lost one and drawn four in the league but will hope the weekend’s result has reflected the turning point Solinas has been looking for.

The Naturena side will be in action again on Tuesday evening as they visit Free State Stars at Goble Park.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Chiefs give update on injured trio 17.9.2018
Chiefs up and running after thumping the Cape Town City 15.9.2018
Blow by blow: Cape Town City vs Kaizer Chiefs 15.9.2018

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.