Chiefs’ best player was the referee – Benni

Kaizer Chiefs claimed their first victory in the Absa Premiership with a 4-1 win at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday afternoon against the Citizens.

Fielies was sent off after receiving his second yellow card for a bookable offence.

McCarthy said the red card was a massive setback for his side as it left them exposed at the back, and believes his players did the best they could having to play the last 20 minutes of the match with 10 men.

“Tactically we were organised, we were a better team. We started slowly and allowed them into the game. I think after we got the jitters out of ourselves then we started playing the football we know we can,” McCarthy told SuperSport TV.

“But when you’re playing against a Kaizer Chiefs team and their best player is the referee then you know you’ve got no chance.

“I know the league [PSL DC] is going to come for me but they are more than welcome. I don’t know how many times this is going to happen before we do something about it. How do you explain to the players what has gone wrong because I don’t think tactically we were that bad.

“Your team gets cautioned for everything and no matter what fouls and how they [Chiefs] kick your team they only get a talking to. I’m just a bit fed up not because we got hammered 4-1 it’s bad enough but ja I have to pick my boys up because we’ve got another tough one coming on Wednesday against Pirates.”

