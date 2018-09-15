Chippa pip Baroka to move off bottom of league table

The only goal of the match came in the 86th minute courtesy of striker Andile Mbenyane, to take some pressure off the shoulders of coach Eric Tinkler, who was in his second match in charge since taking over from Dan Malesela.

Just as pleasing for Tinkler, whose baptism on the Chippa bench was a 2-1 reverse at the hands of his former employers SuperSport United, was the fact that the Chippa goal was not breached for the first time in five league outings this season.

Confidence is a large part of the game of football and if Chippa can find some form of consistency that they are capable of, the Sisa Dukashe Stadium could once again turn into a feared place for opposing sides to visit.

This was none more so evident as in the case of Rhulani Manzini, who in his second spell at Chippa after spending some time with Amazulu, looked dangerous after coming into the play in the second half in place of Kurt Lentjies.

The win moved Chippa to four points from five outings, while Baroka remain on five points but have played one match more.

Chippa’s next league game will be away to Golden Arrows next Saturday, while Baroka will host Orlando Pirates on the same day.

