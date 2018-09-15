Chiefs up and running after thumping the Cape Town City

On the balance of play it was a deserved win for the Glamour Boys as a header from Siyabonga Ngezana, a brace from Khama Billiat and a late Philani Zulu strike took them to their first league win in six attempts under new coach Giovanni Solinas, who has been under increasing pressure. Matthew Rusike registered against his former club for City’s solitary goal.

Chiefs needed something to settle the early nerves and after a bright start they got just that when a 12th minute free kick was headed back across goal by Willard Katsande for Ngezana to score with a close range header of his own.

With City still reeling from the blow, a second goal was nearly added straight from the restart as Siphelele Ntshangase burst through on goal, only to drag his parting shot wide.

Gradually though, the Cape side began to play themselves back into the game and after several promising attacks they had the equaliser in the 25th minute. Rusike, once a Glamour Boy himself, snuck in at the near post to head past Itumeleng Khune following a short corner routine involving Ayanda Patosi.

By now, with the latecomers into the stadium meaning the stands were just about packed, the atmosphere was electric, as was the action of the field as both teams took turns attacking the opposition goal.

City in particular were able to get a series of dangerous crosses into the box, causing no small amount of stress for an Amakhosi defence who looked anxious and unsure.

However, 1-1 was how it stayed as the teams went into the break in the Mother City.

There was a sense of purpose to Chiefs’ play after the break and they were back in front in the 52nd minute, when Billiat got just enough of a touch on a Bernard Parker cross to squeeze the ball in at the far post.

Billiat had another chance on the hour mark to extend the lead after being put through by Dumisani Zuma, but the Zimbabwean skewed his shot just wide.

At the other end, City had a sniff at goal through Rusike, but his shot was gathered by Khune, who also saved an effort from Gift Links, who should have done better.

The Citizens’ hopes of a comeback were dealt a blow 20 minutes from time after they were reduced to 10 men following the dismissal of Taariq Fielies for picking up a second booking.

The excitement continued as Chiefs again went on the attack and Parker was close to scoring when his spectacular overhead kick went into the side-netting.

Parker was to waste a great opportunity 12 minutes from time when he fired wide with the goal at his mercy after Billiat had played him in.

City, though, found themselves penned back in their box and the third goal duly arrived when Zulu’s cross was deflected into the path of Billiat, who made no mistake from 10-yards out with a half volley.

The game was well and truly wrapped up by the visitors when Zulu got on the score-sheet after an assist from Hendrick Ekstein, as love and peace returned to the Chiefs faithful for the time being after a difficult start to the season.

