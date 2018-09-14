Hunt invites Ntshumayelo to train with Wits

Ntshumayelo confirmed that Gavin Hunt was the first coach to contact him after his drug ban was lifted.

The former Orlando Pirates midfielder and Hunt first worked together at SuperSport United, where they won the league title together.

Ntshumayelo revealed that Hunt stayed in touch throughout his two-year exile from football, encouraging him to train and stay in shape and watch football.

When asked about training with Wits on Monday, Ntshumayelo said: “Coach Gavin gave me my first appearance in the PSL. And when this happened to me he never lost hope in me. I did well under him and I need to get in shape to fight for a contract,” Ntshumayelo told Power FM.

Ntshumayelo said he would give first preference to the coach that had encouraged him not to give up while he served his drug ban.

