Manyama and Dax boost for Chiefs ahead of City clash

Manyama will face the club he captained before he left South Africa to join Turkish club Konyaspor.

The Bafana Bafana forward will be in the colours of Amakhosi as they go in search of their first league victory this season against Benni McCarthy’s men.

Another player the Amakhosi faithful have been waiting to see in a Chiefs jersey is Dax. The Madagascan has completed his registration as a Chiefs player this week and is set to make his debut.

Both Dax and Manyama have played in friendly games for Amakhosi, with Manyama working to be fully fit while Dax was waiting for the green light from Fifa.

Following Fifa granting Chiefs permission to register Dax as their player after his former club Fosa Juniors claimed he still had a contract with them and shouldn’t sign with Chiefs, the midfielder is expected to team up with Willard Katsande to try to outsmart Teko Modise and Mpho Matsi in the middle of the field.

